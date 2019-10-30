Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Short Interest Update

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 701,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Zafgen by 73.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zafgen by 16.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zafgen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 971,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZFGN shares. Wedbush downgraded Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $0.78 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zafgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

ZFGN opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.55. Zafgen has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zafgen will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

