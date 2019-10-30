Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Buy

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Joint alerts:

JYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Joint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. Joint has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 114.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Joint by 1,199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.