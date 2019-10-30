Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WSBC. Sandler O’Neill raised WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on WesBanco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WesBanco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

WSBC opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $117.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 7,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $273,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,231.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 7,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $236,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 17.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

