Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) to Hold

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GBX. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

GBX traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. 429,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.09.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 242.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 132.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.