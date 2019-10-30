Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Canon (NYSE:CAJ) to Sell

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

CAJ stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canon has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Canon by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,328,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 126,705 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Canon by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,564,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,802,000 after acquiring an additional 103,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Canon by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Canon by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,032,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 201,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Canon by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 62,062 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

