Zacks: Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given $18.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Clearfield an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearfield by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 65,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Clearfield by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clearfield by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearfield stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 13,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,519. The company has a market cap of $167.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

