Zacks: Brokerages Expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Titan Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.89.

TMDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group lowered Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 4,411.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Titan Medical worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMDI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.46. 923,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,604. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 4.83. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

