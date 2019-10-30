Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion.

NASDAQ LNG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. 28,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,134. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

