Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Greenlane.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,443. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79.

In other news, Director Richard Taney bought 30,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Insiders purchased a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $572,150 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at $13,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

