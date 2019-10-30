Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to announce $4.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the highest is $4.94 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $19.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.67 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.26. 471,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,598. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.