Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Brokerages forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 415,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,415. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,807. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $59,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 308,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

