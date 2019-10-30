Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 415,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,415. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,807. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $59,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 308,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.