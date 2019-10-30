Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will announce sales of $89.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.50 million and the lowest is $87.28 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $122.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $335.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.12 million to $349.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $346.94 million, with estimates ranging from $283.05 million to $424.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

AMAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

NASDAQ AMAG traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 4,451,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,984. The stock has a market cap of $452.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

In other news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp bought 385,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $3,029,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 260,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,903,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $803,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.