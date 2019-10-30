Zacks: Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Banco Bradesco an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BAK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 61,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,258. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

