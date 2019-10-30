Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortuna Silver Mines.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on FSM shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

FSM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,155. The firm has a market cap of $496.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 364,750 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,134 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 230,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 94,803 shares during the last quarter. 36.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.