Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Downgraded by Cfra

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was downgraded by research analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $138.00 price target on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.12.

Shares of YUM traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.33. 529,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,096. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $85.42 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,717.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,002.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 26.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 95.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

