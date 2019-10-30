XYO Market Capitalization Achieves $4.01 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. XYO has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $15,260.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and DDEX. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.30 or 0.05776298 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000224 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031901 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LATOKEN, BitMart, IDEX, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

