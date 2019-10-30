XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) Insider Buys £130,000 in Stock

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) insider Ory Weihs purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £130,000 ($169,868.03).

Ory Weihs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Ory Weihs purchased 265,811 shares of XLMedia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £154,170.38 ($201,450.91).

On Thursday, September 26th, Ory Weihs purchased 3,389 shares of XLMedia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,999.51 ($2,612.71).

On Monday, September 23rd, Ory Weihs purchased 224,000 shares of XLMedia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £138,880 ($181,471.32).

XLMedia stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 52.75 ($0.69). The stock had a trading volume of 847,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,241. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.71 million and a PE ratio of 6.21. XLMedia PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.53 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. XLMedia’s dividend payout ratio is 0.71%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of XLMedia in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC is the United Kingdom-based online performance marketing company. The Company focuses on paying users from multiple online and mobile channels and directs them to online businesses who, in turn, convert such traffic into paying customers. The Company’s segments include Publishing, Media and Partners Network.

