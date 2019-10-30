Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.89.

Shares of XRX stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. 107,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. Xerox has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xerox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,005,284.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

