Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Acquired by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 28,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,606,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $63.29. 161,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,327. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

