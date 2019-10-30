XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

XBIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of XBiotech in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ XBIT traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. 7,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $417.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.44. XBiotech has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

