WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Given a C$15.50 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) received a C$15.50 price objective from research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$14.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.58. 71,170 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $773.78 million and a P/E ratio of 9.62. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$12.10 and a 12-month high of C$14.35.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

