Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,100 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 309,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSE:WPP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 90,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,249. WPP has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in WPP by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after buying an additional 93,575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in WPP by 729.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 90,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in WPP by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after buying an additional 75,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 65,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in WPP by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,090.00 price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.75.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

