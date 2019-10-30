World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WWE opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $100.45.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.81.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Michelle D. Wilson sold 158,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $10,958,686.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,257 shares of company stock worth $12,262,610. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.