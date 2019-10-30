World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,444 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 2.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,307,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $900,511,000 after acquiring an additional 536,599 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 15,911,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,533,000 after buying an additional 7,969,596 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,223,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $488,820,000 after buying an additional 115,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,848,000 after buying an additional 176,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,478,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,664,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TU. Bank of America upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.56. 307,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

