World Asset Management Inc Makes New $206,000 Investment in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Spire in the second quarter worth about $839,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Spire by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 9.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spire by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spire in the second quarter worth about $170,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

Shares of SR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.03. 181,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,214. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.14 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $30,137.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

