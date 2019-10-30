World Asset Management Inc Invests $247,000 in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,266,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 467,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 97,767 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PDD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.51.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.88. 4,973,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,441,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.41. Pinduoduo Inc has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. The company’s revenue was up 169.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

