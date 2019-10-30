World Asset Management Inc Invests $218,000 in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of LAD traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.60. The stock had a trading volume of 166,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,785. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $656,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,727.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $59,103.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $360,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,383 shares of company stock worth $14,264,321. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.30.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

