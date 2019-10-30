World Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coty were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Coty by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 37.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 target price on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

In other news, CMO Fiona Hughes bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,060,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 507,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,580 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. 3,368,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,916,479. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. Coty Inc has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 43.76%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

