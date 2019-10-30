World Asset Management Inc Has $273,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 27,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,881,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,093,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.86.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 4.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $453,755.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522 in the last quarter.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.