World Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roku by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,308,000 after buying an additional 3,324,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,202,000 after acquiring an additional 975,714 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Roku by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,884,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,672,000 after acquiring an additional 889,773 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Roku by 19,212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 799,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $2,926,660.00. Insiders sold a total of 190,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,780,726 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,889,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,132,422. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,867.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.36 million. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Roku to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.98.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

