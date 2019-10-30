World Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 1,639 Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.37. 279,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,984. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.23 and its 200 day moving average is $114.54. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $135.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.85 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

