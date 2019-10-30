World Asset Management Inc Buys 650 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,834,000 after purchasing an additional 760,520 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,901,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 236,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,440. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $37.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

