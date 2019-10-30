Workiva (NYSE:WK) Receives Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Workiva to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Workiva has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott G. Ryan sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,757,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,553,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,918 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,142,038 shares of company stock worth $64,386,888. 18.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 1,129.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 209,937 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Workiva by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Workiva by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

