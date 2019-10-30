Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Short Interest Update

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 756,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.23 and its 200 day moving average is $108.93.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 16.88%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $383,561.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,420.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,592,562. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $80,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $225,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barrington Research set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

