WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.90

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.90 and last traded at $100.90, with a volume of 1037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.52.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 147,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,523,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,463,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

