WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.90

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.90 and last traded at $100.90, with a volume of 1037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.52.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.86.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 147,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,523,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,463,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.