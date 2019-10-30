Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now expects that the construction company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WGO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $51.87.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.84 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 205,835 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $888,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 346,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.