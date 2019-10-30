Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.70. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $138.44 and a fifty-two week high of $200.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.33.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

