William Metzger Sells 4,111 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $245,221.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Metzger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of Brunswick stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09.

BC stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.02. 840,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Brunswick by 63.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 95.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Longbow Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price target on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

