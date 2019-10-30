William Metzger Sells 4,111 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $245,221.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
William Metzger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 12th, William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of Brunswick stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09.
BC stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.02. 840,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Brunswick by 63.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 95.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Longbow Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price target on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
