William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Markel in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $40.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $41.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q1 2020 earnings at $13.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $10.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $45.25 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,130.25.

Markel stock opened at $1,118.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.77. Markel has a twelve month low of $950.16 and a twelve month high of $1,216.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,158.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,105.43.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total transaction of $45,847.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at $111,083,725.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.58, for a total transaction of $214,430.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,631,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Markel by 75.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

