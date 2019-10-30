William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $16.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $153.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.46. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $154.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 87.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 73,095 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $1,007,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 235.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $7,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

