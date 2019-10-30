White Gold (CVE:WGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.88

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 95800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.03 million and a PE ratio of -13.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.12.

White Gold (CVE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory, Canada. As of March 1, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 22,040 quartz claims across 35 properties covering approximately 439,000 hectares located in the Yukon's white gold district in Canada.

