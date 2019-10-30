Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Purchased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,286,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,250 shares during the period. Westport Fuel Systems accounts for 2.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $22,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. 20.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $4.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,562. Westport Fuel Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $353.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

