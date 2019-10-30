Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.20 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Loop Capital raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.50 to $54.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.48.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $62.16. 4,747,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.85. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $65.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,744,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.