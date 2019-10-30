Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on November 15th

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.29.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 38.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WABC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,307. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $954,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

