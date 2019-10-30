Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Daily Journal Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,498 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,670 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $227.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

