Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $110.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.44.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,219,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zendesk has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $269,835.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,193. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,648 shares of company stock worth $19,617,694. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Zendesk by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,715,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.