WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.57 EPS

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.57, Bloomberg Earnings reports. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WCG traded up $14.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.38. 1,237,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,055. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. WellCare Health Plans has a 52 week low of $220.63 and a 52 week high of $301.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCG. Stephens lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.83.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

