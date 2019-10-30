Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Terex (TEX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Terex (NYSE: TEX) recently:

10/15/2019 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

10/11/2019 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

10/10/2019 – Terex was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/9/2019 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2019 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 0.29%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 16.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

