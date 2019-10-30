Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBS. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.