WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 728,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $123,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cascend Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.95. 2,891,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,646. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

